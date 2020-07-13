A survey with nearly 400 respondents in the county shows more than half of businesses are requiring employees to wear masks.
Maryville city leaders requested the survey from the Blount Partnership to help the city and the county mayor determine new mask policies, officials said.
Of the 380 responses, 55% of businesses said they required employees to wear masks and about 45% did not, partnership’s Director of Communications Jeff Muir said.
About 68% “valued a statement from local governments regarding masks,” Muir emailed.
Since June 19, when the positive count was 119, COVID-19 cases have tripled in Blount County, to 348 as of Monday. The active cases in the county have gone from 23 to 170 over same time frame.
County Mayor Ed Mitchell said on July 8 he wasn’t going to mandate masks in public, at businesses or in government buildings though county mayors were given the power to do so in a July 3 Executive Order issued by Gov. Bill Lee.
The partnership’s survey ran for 24 hours on social media and email, Muir said, but it was also sent out only a few hours before Mitchell’s statement.
“We hope businesses and the community continue to adhere to the Tennessee Pledge and the mayor’s urging,” Muir said.
Only two counties in the region currently have mask mandates: Knox and Sevier. Others like Blount declared support for face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but have not created a mandate. Still others continue to deliberate over a policy.
Two Blount government buildings currently require masks and check temperatures at the door: the Blount County Justice Center and the Blount County Public Library.
Blount residents continue to use social media to report and discuss use of masks in restaurants, stores, government buildings and other areas as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county continues to rise.
On June 29, Lee extended a state of emergency declaration for Tennessee to Aug. 29, pressing many areas operating under a phased reopening schedule to scale back. Many Blount businesses have started operating once again under provisional standards for social distancing and increased sanitization efforts.
The state’s health department continues to promote the use of masks via social media campaigns that encourage citizens to wear them in public if possible. “My face covering protects you,” some advertisements read. “Your face covering protects me. Let’s protect one another.”
