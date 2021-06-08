After a two-year break, the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation’s 27th Duck Pond Fishing Derby for Kids is back on for Saturday, June 12.
The derby will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and will last until 1 p.m. Pre-registration is open until 4 p.m. Friday, but participants also can sign up on site, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Pre-registration costs $7 and day of registration costs $10.
Organizers are enthusiastic about the event, especially because it’s been so long since the last derby.
Construction on the Alcoa Duck Pond canceled the derby in 2019 and COVID-19 prevented it from returning in 2020.
Parks and Rec leaders remain cautious this year.
Because the event is outside, it poses fewer risks for infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there is a 200-person entry cap this year, according to Parks and Rec Superintendent of Recreation Kelly Forster.
She said by phone Tuesday the organization is confident the spots will be filled and didn’t want to go over 200 this year so that people could social distance where possible.
“It’s a 7-acre pond, so people will definitely have room to space out,” she said.
Parks and Rec has been experimenting with the viability of larger events since late 2020 and spring 2021 when it hosted some seasonal 5K races, but this event is the biggest one for children since the pandemic began.
Forster said Parks and Rec also hopes to bring back the annual kids’ triathlon this year, traditionally held in September.
Saturday’s will be one of the largest recent gatherings at the Alcoa Duck Pond after it was renovated with decks and paths — a project overseen by the Alcoa city engineering department.
“It will certainly make it easier to get around the pond,” Forster said, discussing the updates to the popular attraction near the city’s schools.
The derby — sponsored by area businesses including The Daily Times, Arconic, Alcoa Fishing, Stinnett Outdoors, Walmart and Appalachian Dental — purposefully falls on the Tennessee Free Fishing Day, when Tennesseans can fish without a license at no charge.
Additionally, kids 15 and under can fish without a license until June 18, according to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which also sponsors the derby.
“The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing,” TWRA officials said in the release.
“The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity.”
The derby’s rain date is set for Sunday, June 13, and residents can visit parksrec.com/special-events/fishing-derby for more information, rules and registration.
Residents also can register for the derby at Parks and Rec offices, 316 S. Everett High Road in Maryville.
