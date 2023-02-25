County residents got an opportunity to celebrate for a cause at the Blount County Office on Aging Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event, which ran from 5-8 p.m., was intended to raise funds for the office’s many programs to benefit seniors in the area.
BCOA Director Teresa O’Mary called the party a success.
“It was a lot of singing and dancing and beads” she said. “We counted 147 people at the door, but we know a few slipped through, so we think the total was closer to 158.”
The party was hosted at the Green Meadow Country Club, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa. Guests were greeted by an array of activities and foods, including New Orleans style gumbo and live music from the Pistol Creek Catch of the Day — a local band with almost 20 years of history in the community.
Fundraising opportunities included a silent auction and a performance by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
“We had a Mayor’s dance where he runs around with a basket and sings,” O’Mary said. “We all hold up scarves and twirl them, and he carries the basket around to collect donations for the office.”
BCOA staff are still waiting to find out the total amount raised, as funds are still trickling in from sponsorships and silent auction bidders. But in a field like this, O’Mary said every dollar is important for the community. The office’s range of services is wide.
“We do a lot,” she said. “The office is like a one-stop shop for our seniors in the community and Blount County, and it’s their first place to call to see about information they need regarding a recent diagnosis, financial issues and legal issues.”
That means assisting seniors with applications for food stamps, Medicaid and Medicare. BCOA workers will fill out applications for seniors, and also assist with placement into nursing and assisted living facilities if need be.
Another program the office runs is called SMiles — a volunteer transportation program for seniors in the community.
“It’s seniors helping seniors,” O’Mary said. “We have volunteers, seniors who use their own personal vehicle to transport other seniors who can no longer drive to their medical appointments, the grocery store and other things.”
Many SMiles riders, she said, don’t have family in the area, and this helps them keep mobility and stay in community.
Fundraising dollars may help the office reach more seniors who may need help getting around, but it also helps workers approach a rising need — housing. O’Mary said many Blount County residents who depend on affordable housing are finding that opportunity shrinking. BCOA fills out many referrals for affordable housing within the community, as well as many other needs that may not be within the job description.
“If one of our seniors has been identified with a need, we try to serve them,” O’Mary said. “The bottom line is that if someone calls here, and it’s not a service we give, we try to find a way to help them anyway.”
Next year’s Mardi Gras celebration is already scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024.
