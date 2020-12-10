The annual Blount County Jaycees Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 12, and organizers announced it will be led by 2020 grand marshal, the Officer Moats Foundation.
“Officer Moats Foundation is honored to be this year’s grand marshal,” the group said in a statement. “We are thankful each year to be a part of this wonderful community tradition. Being chosen to lead the parade is a great privilege and we want to express our sincere appreciation to the Jaycees.”
Local hero Moats, 32, was a Maryville Police officer who died in the line of duty on Aug. 25, 2016, while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Moats’ death impacted not only his family but his community’s, the foundation added. Since its formation in 2017, the foundation has provided more than $30,000 in financial support through scholarships and direct aid.
“We appreciate the Jaycees for their thoughtfulness in honoring the Officer Moats Foundation as the grand marshal,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times on Thursday. “Officer Moats’ family and members of our department are very pleased that our community continues to recognize and appreciate (his) sacrifice.”
Joy and safety
The theme of the 2020 Jaycees Christmas Parade is “Christmas Toyland,” and organizers are hoping to bring a little light following a strenuous year.
“We’ve all been dealt a difficult hand this year and toys definitely put us all in the Christmas spirit,” parade organizer Keenan Sudderth said. “There are over 70 entries in the parade, including walking groups, dignitaries, floats, bands, old cars, new cars and small vehicles.”
In the midst of the celebration, organizers said safety is their top priority.
According to Kelly Kincheloe, parade co-chairperson, all participants are required to wear masks where social distancing is not feasible. Spectators watching the parade also will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance from those outside their households.
Lineup procedures
The parade will run down East and West Broadway Avenue in Maryville, and all entries should begin lining up at 9 a.m. at the East Church Avenue’s intersection with East Harper Avenue or at Sevierville Road’s intersection with South Washington Street.
Parents should drop off children no later than 10 a.m. at either location. Only parade vehicles will be permitted to travel down these roadways at the time of the parade staging.
All entries numbered 1-28 will stage on the left side of Sevierville Road. Entries numbered 29-49 will be on the right side of Sevierville Road. Entries 50 and 51 — the Alcoa High School band and football team — will meet in the parking lot behind the Blount Partnership building, 201 S. Washington St. Entries 52-59 will line up on the left of East Church Avenue. Entries 56-75 will line up on the right of East Church Avenue.
Only the dignitaries and Jaycees official vehicles will be allowed to park in the CBBC Bank and Blount Partnership lots.
Entries on Sevierville Road should enter from South Washington Street — turning right or left beside the Blount Partnership building. Entries numbered for East Church Avenue can only enter that road from East Harper Avenue. Some parking will be available at the public lot below the Olympia Athletic Club, 398 Olympia Drive.
Jaycees officials encourage groups to meet at a location close to either East Church Avenue or Sevierville Road, put all of the children on the float, make final preparations and then leave with caution to the lineup area.
Empty Pantry sheet carriers
Additionally, representatives of the Jaycees and Alcoa Jayteens — the Junior Jaycees — will carry sheets along the parade route to collect monetary donations for the Empty Pantry Fund.
Over the years the sheet carriers have collected more than $22,000 from parade spectators.
“Every penny, nickel, dime and quarter along with those dollars add up over the course of the parade,” Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox said, adding, “It is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to have an impact on someone’s life during Christmas, because no one deserves to go hungry for Christmas.”
For more information, parade-goers or participants can call Sudderth at 865-973-4920 or Kincheloe at 865-776-2380.
