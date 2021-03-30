Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers and the Gatlinburg Police Department laid down the trash law at the Spur on Sunday and Monday.
The two agencies announced Tuesday they partnered for a targeted-litter enforcement event on the northbound Spur on March 28-29.
During the event, law enforcement made a total 37 stops resulting in 25 verbal warnings and 13 citations, according to a news release.
The 5-mile Spur sees 10 million drivers a year and accumulates the largest amount of litter, the release stated.
“With increasing visitation trends and more use of park roads for business and recreation, we need everyone to do their part to keep our roads litter-free,” park Superintendent Cassius Cash said.
“To protect our scenic values and wildlife, it is vital we prevent trash from ever being discarded in a National Park.”
Thousands of vehicles travel the Spur each day, including motorists hauling garbage from rentals or residences to trash-collection centers.
Garbage bags and construction waste blown out of vehicles often are scattered along the roadway, causing significant litter accumulation.
“The city of Gatlinburg is very concerned about the litter issues in the area and is willing to work with the National Park and coordinate efforts, such as this targeted enforcement event,” Gatlinburg City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle said. “Together we can all make a difference to help keep our area beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”
Visit nps.gov/grsm/getinvolved/volunteer.htm for more information or to sign up for park cleanup volunteer opportunities.
