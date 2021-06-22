Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer Tuesday declared a small victory over COVID-19 during BMC’s monthly board of directors meeting.
“It appears to me that the pandemic in this country is, in large measure, over,” Dr. Harold Naramore said.
He was quick to point out that this does not mean COVID-19 will simply disappear.
“I’m not saying that COVID is going away, or that there won’t be any COVD,” he added. Instead, Naramore predicts that COVID-19 will become “more like the flu, with geographical and seasonal berths.”
Still, after 15 months of being crushed by the virus, Naramore’s hopeful diagnosis of the future is refreshing.
Month over month, the state of Tennessee actually saw a 0.6% increase in cases from May to June, while Blount County posted a 1.8% increase in new cases. But even with that slight increase in local cases, Naramore pointed to the bigger picture.
“To give you some perspective on where we are, the last time we were this low on the curve was March 2020,” Naramore said. “That’s 15 months ago. So we’re headed in the right direction.”
Naramore said there are two people currently hospitalized with the virus at Blount Memorial. But last week, the hospital posted six consecutive days with no COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“It’s been a long, long time since we were able to say we didn’t have at least one COVID patient in the building,” Naramore said.
Despite the positive trend, Naramore cautioned that Blount is not out of the woods just yet.
“One of the things that could change all of this is if a variant comes forward that is resistant to the vaccine,” he explained. “But that has not happened yet.”
That’s one reason Naramore reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated.
“This vaccine is very, very good. It’s very protective,” he said. “Every time it’s looked at, the data comes back very impressive, very positive.”
Naramore also stressed that the vaccine has proved effective against the Delta variant of the virus that is now spreading through the United States.
“The Delta variant is more aggressive, it’s more contagious, but the vaccines are still completely effective against it,” Naramore said.
With more Tennesseans than ever now fully vaccinated, and hospitalizations on the decline, Naramore maintains that the future is bright for Blount County, and beyond.
“Last time I was here, I said I was feeling sunny about it,” he told directors. “Today, I feel extremely sunny. Like, summertime sunny.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.