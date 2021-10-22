A sudden power outage Friday afternoon in Maryville affected nearly 8,000 customers according to online data, and downed power line equipment on poles near John Sevier Elementary School were to blame, according to city officials.
Maryville’s outage software reported at about 3:45 p.m. that 7,890 customers had been affected by an outage.
Deputy Director of Maryville Electric Department James Bond initially reported through Maryville communications official Jane Groff that two substations were “out and they’re working with the city of Alcoa to determine the cause.”
Groff later said there was a power line down near John Sevier Elementary School.
“A line associated with the transmission line between two of our substations came down, cause unknown,” Groff said.
“We are working to isolate and restore the power, then work on the repair.”
Crews worked quickly and by 5:45 p.m. Friday, power was restored.
Bond encouraged anyone who had any further outage problems to call the outage number, 865-983-8722.
“We are leaving the section of the transmission line de-energized for now until further evaluation,” Bond said.
By Friday evening, officials reported the reason for the outage was equipment on a pole.
“The issue stemmed from an attachment at a pole,” Bond said. “It could have been a previous lightning strike or potentially a failed part. This is not a common occurrence.”
He added praise for response crews’ work on the sudden outage.
“Excellent response from Maryville and Alcoa personnel,” he said. “Alcoa had no customers out but they are the lead on the transmission line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.