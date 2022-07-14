Early voting for the Aug. 4 state primary and local general elections begins today, July 15, and 59 total offices are on the ballot. Early voting will conclude July 30.
City council, county commission and state house seats, along with mayoralties, are among the offices being contested, as are statewide Democratic and Republican positions. Residents will also be asked whether they’d prefer to retain judges occupying various benches or remove them.
Lines vary on election day, but Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell estimated that the average local voter waits for about 7-11 minutes before casting a ballot.
Ahead of election day, though, hundreds of officials throughout the county put in thousands of hours of work to streamline the voting process.
Blount County Elections Administrator Susan Knopf told The Daily Times that the election commission trains over 250 poll workers in election procedure. The processes necessary to hold an election are extensive, encompassing everything from ensuring that equipment functions properly to preparing signage and addressing potential security issues, she said.
Despite officials’ efforts and estimates of short wait times for voters, Mitchell and other local officeholders are concerned about the likely level of voter turnout for the upcoming elections.
Statistics from past races show that the vast majority of registered voters in the county don’t fill out ballots on election day or before it, through early and absentee voting. During the May 3 primary elections, 10,075 people cast votes; with 91,402 registered voters in Blount County at the time, turnout sat at just over 11%.
Previous August elections also show relatively low turnout in the county. Just under 20,000 people voted in the August 2020 elections, representing a loss of 2,464 voters from the August 2018 races.
In a statement provided to The Daily Times, Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott noted that he doubted Aug. 04 would generate strong turnout and “wish(ed) more people would be engaged in local government.”
Similarly, in a conversation with The Daily Times, Ed Mitchell commented that the lack of voter engagement represented a source of personal frustration. He explained that during the May primary, he had worked to drive turnout by reminding residents of the sacrifices that enable them to cast ballots.
“I just don’t understand why people want to leave their votes on the table,” he said. He specifically referenced his father’s service in World War II and its effect on his sense of civic responsibility.
Low turnout, he said, is “very frustrating.” Mitchell also argued that “if you think your vote can’t make a difference, you are wrong.”
To those frustrated with the way that their government is run, he advised: make your opinions known at the ballot box. To those who are satisfied: register your support for those you believe have helped your community.
Maryville Mayor Andy White also urged heightened involvement from voters. “It is especially important to vote in your local election — because it is the level of government that affects your daily life. Decisions made by your local city council can impact everything from your electricity and water, weekly trash pickup, police and fire services and so many behind-the-scenes efforts that go into your daily life,” White said in a statement.
