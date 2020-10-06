An Ohio fugitive wanted for an alleged murder was apprehended by law enforcement Monday in Alcoa.
Carlos D. Dotson, 25, was arrested by deputy U.S. marshals and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers at approximately 12:30 p.m. at McGhee Tyson Airport, 2055 Alcoa Highway. He was wanted on homicide charges by the Warrensville Heights Police Department out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 23 incident in which Dotson allegedly shot a 36-year-old man in the back and head, killing him, during a physical and verbal altercation, a press release states.
After the investigation led law enforcement to believe Dotson was in Tennessee, deputy U.S. marshals safely apprehended him at the airport. He will be held in local custody until extradition to Ohio, said the release, sent out by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, led by deputy U.S. marshals, included members from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department, all of whom were instrumental in the arrest, the release states.
“Good police work ensured that Dotson was swiftly and safely apprehended. He will now face the charges against him,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
