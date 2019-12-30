The 5900 block of Old Walland Highway will be closed for five to six hours because of a downed tree and utility pole, the Blount County Sheriff's Office posted at approximately 6 a.m. Monday on its Facebook page. Alcoa utility workers are on scene. BCSO advises motorists find an alternate route if they had planned on traveling Old Walland Highway this morning.

