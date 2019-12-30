The 5900 block of Old Walland Highway will be closed for five to six hours because of a downed tree and utility pole, the Blount County Sheriff's Office posted at approximately 6 a.m. Monday on its Facebook page. Alcoa utility workers are on scene. BCSO advises motorists find an alternate route if they had planned on traveling Old Walland Highway this morning.
breaking
Old Walland Highway closed
Matt DeBow
Reporter
