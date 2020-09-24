The "Get on the Trail with Friends & Missy" hiking series will be virtual in 2020 rather than in-person to avoid the spread COVID-19.
The series, led by U.S. Olympian Missy Kane, is one of Friends of the Smokies’ oldest fundraisers. Participants have raised more than $215,000 during the event's 23-year history.
Kane is a fitness expert and will provide participants with a hiking marathon challenge that includes a list of “trails-less-traveled” to encourage everyone to hike at home or on the trail.
The cost for the event is $50 per person. Registrations ends Oct. 9. More information and registration is at FriendsandMissy.org.
