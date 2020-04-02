April 1 was national “Census Day,” and while not an official holiday, Blount has something small to celebrate amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The county is still ahead of state and national averages with a total 45.1% of households already responding to the 2020 census, as of April 2.
“I know for sure (in) Blount County, we have a really good number of partners out there that are working within the community,” Assistant Regional Census Manager Michelle Archer told The Daily Times in a phone call.
Archer said regardless of advertising campaigns that both the census and local governments are promoting, the most effective way to get the word out is neighbor to neighbor.
Access codes that residents can use to complete the census online showed up in mailboxes in mid-March.
But online is not the only method to complete the census, and Archer invited those who may not have computers, internet access or the skill to navigate the U.S. Census Bureau’s web system to try other methods.
Residents can call 844-330-2020 to complete the census for their households or they can wait for paper forms, set to be sent in mid-April.
COVID-19 has stalled census efforts in more than one way, but Archer said the amount of records collected thus far is on track with the amount collected by April 1, 2010. During that last count, only 71.6% of Blount residents self-responded in total. The rest had to be picked up by census takers.
Archer said hopes are high this number will increase in 2020. But now census takers will not be knocking on doors until early to mid-May. And some schedules show they won’t be coming to individual doors until the end of May, according to U.S. Census Bureau COVID-19 information.
Moreover, Archer said even that timeline is still fluctuating, so it’s difficult to say exactly when the door knocking will start.
This comes after the bureau made a large push to hire thousands of workers in Blount and Knox counties over the past several months. Archer said it had hired 90% of the workers it needed in the area before the pandemic swept the nation.
Delays in door-to-door operations play into fears there may be a severe undercount, similar to what happened in 2010.
Antidotes to this issue include not only social media campaigns and delayed timelines, but counties pursuing different remedies. Blount is buying billboards and radio ads using $10,000 in grant money it secured in early March, something it wanted to do before the virus struck.
Governments had planned to hold a “Census Block Party” at the library on Saturday but were forced to cancel. Even though social distancing has changed the way Blount wants to get the word out, many are still pushing to get a complete count.
“We know the best way to get a message across is people telling people,” Archer said. “We want people to respond to the census ... and then tell a friend.”
Some Blount residents already are practicing that on social media, posting questions about official U.S. Census Bureau mail they’ve received and getting advice and encouragement from others.
Meanwhile, some Maryville College leaders are working with those who have vacated the area to get student population information tabulated and sent to the bureau.
Nearly 1,150 students were enrolled at the school as of September 2019, and 750 lived on campus. Since each resident counted garners local governments around $1,000 over 10 years, college residents may count for around $750,000 gained or lost, depending on if they are counted or not.
