Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Knoxville man Thursday, Sept. 22 after an investigation into a rash of car burglaries. Cortland Dante Hedrick, 25, was charged with 11 counts of burglary of an auto by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and four counts of identity theft by the Alcoa Police Department. BCSO is also seeking information regarding another individual potentially involved.
Deputies responded to multiple reports of car burglaries near Best Road and Dominion Drive the morning of Sept. 16, where someone had gone through a total of 11 vehicles and taken multiple items. The most commonly stolen items were wallets and purses, and a bag full of other belongings was recovered later that day. All of the vehicles burglarized had been left unlocked.
According to a release from BCSO, Hedrick used several of the bank cards to purchase items in Alcoa, prompting the charges from APD. Numerous victims reported fraudulent purchases on their accounts at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa.
Hedrick was arrested by deputies near Maloney Road, Knoxville, and released on bonds totaling $75,000 the next day. He is is scheduled to appear at a 9:00 a.m. hearing Sept. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant declined to comment on the arrest.
BCSO took to Facebook Monday, Sept. 26 to request help from the public identifying another individual who may have information regarding the burglaries. Anyone with information regarding the individual or the burglaries is invited to submit an anonymous tip to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.