The Maryville school district is pushing staggered attendance to the end of August as student virus cases remain relatively low and the system adjusts to standards for controlling and containing the pandemic.
Maryville City Schools leaders announced in a Wednesday statement the attendance schedule will stay staggered for another two weeks.
That means students in grades 8-12 will attend school in person based on last-name groups from Aug. 17-28: Names A-K will attend Mondays and Wednesdays, L-Z will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays with everyone doing digital learning on Fridays.
However, in that same time frame, grades 4-7 now will come to campus every weekday, making them the first group to move off the staggered attendance schedule. Kindergarten through grade three students already are attending campus full time.
MCS Director Mike Winstead said in a phone interview Thursday “about half-a-dozen” MCS students had been quarantined for COVID-19 positive cases at this point: About 12 have been in quarantine for symptoms “at any given time,” he said.
The Daily Times also reported two MCS employees also tested positive at the beginning of August.
Winstead said moving grades 4-7 to full time in person is a logical choice.
“Now that we have two weeks under our belt, we’ve got some data,” Winstead said. “We can see the process and the procedures and how things are working.”
MCS is focusing on how it can control “cohort sizes” of about 50-100 students. It’s easier to prevent some grades from intermingling in grade seven and below, as compared to high school students, who present more social distancing challenges, Winstead explained.
“Our goal all along is we’re looking for opportunities to get kids in front of teachers,” he said. “As many kids as possible.”
Leaders will take stock of the data after the end of August and decide how they’ll move forward with the schedule.
Right now, school leaders are pushing out Wednesday updates about that data and how the situation is evolving.
Even in the quarantine instances, Winstead said parents are working well with administration to follow new policies.
“I think everybody just knows it is what it is,” he said. “When we have a positive (COVID-19 case) and we have to call eight families and say, ‘Your kid was around a positive individual and unfortunately that’s 14 days,’ the response has just been so understanding.”
Schools within Blount County were among the first systems in the U.S. to begin amid national virus spikes and have been the subject of national news coverage. Winstead said he knows many eyes are on the local systems — though other East Tennessee districts have now started classes — and he’s proud of what the region has done by opening to in-person instruction.
“All of us in this together is the only way this is going to work,” Winstead said, noting other parts of the country will follow if the models are successful.
Blount County Schools announced days into the beginning of the school year it would extend staggered attendance until at least Aug. 21.
Alcoa City Schools are keeping a staggered model until Labor Day, Sept. 7.
