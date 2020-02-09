Today’s readings assignment for “The Cricket in Times Square” is Chapter 5, “Sunday Morning.”
Even top elementary readers may find unfamiliar words, such as “Orpheus” and “prophesy.”
As you read along, take time to talk with young students about the new words they encounter. If they don’t know what a word means, see if they can figure it out from the story, as with the word “prophesy” in this chapter. Then encourage them to use the word in a sentence of their own.
The character of Mr. Smedley explains a bit about Orpheus, but to learn more check out a book on Greek mythology.
