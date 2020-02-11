At the end of today’s chapter for the One Book Blitz, a cricket, a mouse and a cat all have found a comfortable place to sleep for the night.
Chapter 7 of “The Cricket in Times Square” is “The Cricket Cage,” which offers an opportunity for students to apply art, science and maybe even engineering.
Ask your young readers to choose a character from this or another favorite book and think about what would make a comfortable and safe home.
Encourage them to use their imaginations and draw or paint the “dream home” for that character.
Take the activity further by offering an assortment of recycled materials or craft supplies with which they can bring a design to life.
