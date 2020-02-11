Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog. High 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.