Chester Cricket has traveled from Connecticut to New York City in this this year’s title for the One Book Blitz, “The Cricket in Times Square,” by George Selden.
The books selected for this annual countywide event always offer educators and families opportunities to explore more than reading. One way to start enjoying all this book has to offer is a bit of geography.
With a globe, map or app, invite young readers to find their hometown and New York City. With a program such as Google Maps they can even see how long it would take to travel to the city by airplane, car, bicycle or foot.
Then you could take a trip to the library or book store for other stories set in New York. Here are a few ideas for young readers, many award winners:
- “Balloons over Broadway,” Melissa Sweet’s story of the puppeteer for the Macy’s parade.
- “A Green Place to Be,” in which Ashley Benham Yazdani tells about the creation of Central Park.
- “Harlem,” by Walter Dean Myers, gives young readers a sample of poetry.
- “Knuffle Bunny,” by Mo Willems is set in the city, and readers who enjoy his work may move on to “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” and related books, or the Elephant and Piggie series.
- “Sky Boys,” by Deborah Hopkinson, tells the story of the building of the Empire State Building, a good option for a young Lego fan.
Older students may enjoy “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” by E.L. Konigsburg, or “When You Reach Me,” by Rebecca Stead.
Just this year the New York Public Library announced that the book checked out of there most often over the past 125 years was “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats.
