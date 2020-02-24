As Chester Cricket plays his final concert in today’s chapter for the One Book Blitz, everyone stops to listen.
“Like ripples around a stone dropped into still water, the circles of silence spread out from the newsstand,” George Selden wrote in “The Cricket in Times Square.”
Total silence is rare, so invite young readers to be still and listen closely to sounds they might otherwise miss. Perhaps they will notice the tap of rain, dinner simmering on the stove or a truck passing by your home. Take turns describing what you notice to each other.
Challenge more advanced readers to use similes in their descriptions, comparing the sound to something familiar. For example, “The dog’s nails clicked on the hardwood floor like Mom’s fingers tapping on the computer keyboard.”
