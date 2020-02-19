Stories give adults an opportunity to talk with children about emotions away from the moment when they may be upset themselves.
Today's chapter for the One Book Blitz, titled "The Jinx," presents just such an opportunity, as Mama Bellini reacts to the newsstand fire.
Help children recognize how other people may be feeling. Take turns modeling what it might look like if someone is afraid, angry, brave, relaxed, shy, worried and host of other emotions.
Then talk about positive ways to deal with negative feelings. Ask them for ideas what to do when feeling things such as overwhelmed, lonely or stubborn. Online you can find Mr. (Fred) Rogers singing, "What Do You Do With the Mad that You Feel."
On your next trip to the library look for books such as "The Grouchy Ladybug" or "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" to continue the conversation.
They try out practices that might work for your family, such as a full 1-minute hug when someone is sad or a 5-minute dance party to work off frustrations.
