Mario buys a cage for Chester Cricket in today’s reading assignment for the One Book Blitz, Chapter 6 of “The Cricket in Times Square.”
With a few coins, you can recreate the scene and practice math skills. Start with the amount of Mario’s allowance and then subtract the amount of the cage.
Then you can practice different transactions with coins and various amounts, bringing math practice into the real world for young students.
