If you haven’t planned tonight’s dinner, consider Chinese food as another way to immerse your family in the book “The Cricket in Times Square.”
Today’s chapter is titled, “The Chinese Dinner.” Not all the meals served in restaurants in Blount County are authentic Chinese dishes. Certainly fortune cookies aren’t a Chinese tradition.
But whether you take the time to research the foods and cook a meal yourself or just enjoy some takeout, sampling new foods is a great way to build healthy appetites in children.
Make the meal even more of an adventure by eating with chopsticks, just like Mario does in the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.