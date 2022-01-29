The One Book Blitz returns for elementary students throughout Blount County on Monday.
Over the next month home-school students and Maryville Christian School students will join those in Blount County Schools, Maryville City Schools and Alcoa City Schools in reading the same classic fantasy and adventure novel.
The title will be revealed Monday morning, Jan. 31.
Organizers ordered these books at the same time as “The Cricket in Times Square,” the book for 2020, to take advantages of special pricing.
This year’s fifth graders were in kindergarten when the countywide One Book Blitz began in 2017 with “Charolette’s Web,” by E.B. White.
The event featured Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” in 2018, followed the next year by “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” by Richard and Florence Atwater.
The last One Book Blitz, in 2020, had students read “The Cricket in Times Square,” by George Selden.
The countywide event was canceled because of the pandemic last year, although some schools had all of their students read the same book.
With the support of One Book Blitz sponsors every child receives a book to keep, and families are encouraged to read along with the students.
