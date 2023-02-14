Lillian Farr, 7, finishes her business with the One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt while her sister Adlee, 4, brings two jars of apple butter to the counter for their mother Katherine Farr. The family did some shopping at the Horn of Plenty during their scavenger hunt stop Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, the final day of the search.
Henry Bowlby, 7, an Alcoa Elementary School student, Noah Bowlby, 4, Olivia Bowlby, 9, and Jessica Pereira spot the golden ticket at Lamon Jewelers on Saturday.
One Book Blitz scavenger hunt
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Foothills Elementary School second graders Molly Amburn (left) and Nora Franklin found the golden ticket at the Five Guys restaurant and then enjoyed lunch during the One Book Blitz scavenger hunt.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
John Sevier Elementary School student Olivia Walker, 7, and Emma Touton, 9, of Loudon County spot the One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt golden ticket at Neighborly Books on Broadway Avenue in Maryville.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Lyla Green, 7, a Middlesettlements Elementary School student, receives her One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt card back with a new stamp from Maryville’s Play Station in the Foothills Mall.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Wyatt McFall, 10, a Mary Blount Elementary School student spots the object of his One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt search, a golden ticket, hanging in Southern Grace Coffee.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Naomi Buffkin, 6, of Rockford Elementary School leaves the counter at the Horn of Plenty with One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt stamp and a Tootsie Roll.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Only five children find a golden ticket in the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” but Blount County businesses gave thousands of elementary students opportunities to be winners this year.
A dozen businesses signed up for this year’s One Book Blitz Scavenger Hunt, displaying a special golden ticket and stamping the cards of children who located it, so they can win a prize if they collect at least nine.
Pokey’s & Sports offered a free bonus stamp, and the other participants were Bright Futures Chiropractic, Chick-fil-A, Creative Spark Studio, Five Guys, Horn of Plenty Marketplace, Lamar Printing, Lamon Jewelers, Maryville’s Play Station, Neighborly Books, Shelter Insurance and Southern Grace Coffee Co.
The scavenger hunt ended Saturday, Feb. 11. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade across Blount County’s public school districts and home-schoolers are scheduled to finish reading the book by Roald Dahl on Feb. 28.
