Elementary students are on the lookout for a little mouse in businesses around Blount County, as they participate in a scavenger hunt for the One Book Book.
More than 8,500 children are reading “Stuart Little” by E.B. White this month. They have until Feb. 12 to collect a total of eight stamps on their scavenger hunt card.
Pokey’s and Sports is a “free space,” giving them a choice of nine other businesses for seven more stamps. The locations are Bright Futures Chiropractic, Chick-fil-A of Blount County (Hunter’s Crossing or West Broadway Avenue), Creative Spark Studio, Five Guys Burgers, Horn of Plenty Marketplace, Lamar Printing, McAlister’s Deli, Shelter Insurance and Southern Grace Coffee Co.
