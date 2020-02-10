Children are searching 11 area businesses for “Tucker Mouse,” in the scavenger hunt for this year’s One Book Blitz.
Students who collect at least eight stamps for finding the character from this year’s book, “The Cricket in Times Square, will be eligible for scavenger hunt prizes determined by their schools.
Forms distributed with the book packet list the businesses along with the days and hours they are open. The hunt ends Friday, Feb. 14.
The scavenger hunt is just one way businesses support the communitywide program.
Eight foundational sponsors provided the funding this year to buy books for students in kindergarten through grade five in local public schools to read and keep.
Clayton and the Maryville City Schools Foundation each provided $7,500; the First Horizon Foundation donated $5,000; Arconic, DENSO and the Blount County Education Foundation chipped in $3,500; and Smoky Mountain Pediatric Dentistry and Well Key Urgent Care donated $2,000 each.
They are recognized on the bookplate in each book and bookmark students received.
Other program supporters donated a billboard, artwork, supplies and materials included in the students’ One Book Blitz packets. A letter signed by the directors of Blount County, Alcoa City and Maryville City schools and included in the packet lists all the foundational sponsors, partners and scavenger hunt participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.