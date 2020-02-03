“Where’s Papa going with that ax?” said Fern to her mother as they were setting the table for breakfast. — “Charlotte’s Web”
”These two very old people are the father and mother of Mr. Bucket.” — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
”It was an afternoon in late September.” — “Mr. Popper’s Penguins”
Those are the first sentences from the first three books selected for the One Book Blitz in Blount County.
Because many of the students who will be participating in this year’s One Book Blitz haven’t received their copy yet, we won’t tell you the title or first sentence.
Whether you have a copy of the book yet or not, you can challenge young readers and yourself to write the first line of a book that you would want to continue reading.
You could begin with “Once upon a time ....”
“It was a dark and stormy night” was a favorite of the cartoon character Snoopy, and it’s the first sentence of “A Wrinkle in Time,” by Madeleine L’Engle.
Share on social media your favorite first line from a published book or one drafted by you or a young reader, including the author’s name, #onebookblitz and #firstlines, or email amy.miller@thedailytimes.com with the subject “OBB First lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.