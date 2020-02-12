Various studies have indicated that reading fiction helps people better understand how others think and feel. Today’s reading assignment for the One Book Blitz is an excellent opportunity to practice empathy and talk about ethics.
In Chapter 8 of “The Cricket in Times Square,” one character makes a mistake and several have an opportunity to respond to the situation.
Before reading “Tucker’s Life Savings” together with a child, you may want to preview it and choose spots to pause for reflection.
You could stop to ask questions such as, “Has anything like that happened to you?” and “What would you do in that situation? Why?” Share your own experiences or talk about those you have seen and what happened as a result.
Another great question to ask as you read any novel: “What do you think will happen next?”
