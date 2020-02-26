Elementary students who follow the reading calendar for the One Book Blitz will finish “The Cricket in Times Square” today, but don’t let the reading adventure end.
Talk with them about the book, what they liked and what they learned. Some might like to write a book review to share their thoughts with other readers.
Reading together can be a year-round activity for families, so don’t wait until next year’s blitz.
Teachers and librarians are eager to recommend titles to suit the interests of anyone. Plus you can find several lists to guide you online.
Did you notice the Newbery Honor emblem on the cover of “The Cricket in Times Square”? The American Library Association awards the John Newbery Medal to what its committee considers the best children’s book every year, plus it names Newbery Honor books.
George Selden’s work became a Newbery Honor book in 1961, the year “Island of the Blue Dolphins,” by Scott O’Dell, received the medal. Find medal and honor winners since 1922 online at ala.org.
Search for “The Cricket in Times Square” on goodreads.com, and then click on the “Readers Also Enjoyed” section on the top right for recommendations from others who liked that book.
Plenty of children’s book lists are available online too. For example, Gretchen Rubin, author of “The Happiness Project” and several other books, loves children’s and young adult literature too and offers a list of 81 titles she recommends on her website, gretchenrubin.com. Just search for children’s literature.
