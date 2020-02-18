Chester, Tucker and Harry enjoy a wide range of music during today's chapter for the One Book Blitz, titled "The Dinner Party."
Is your family stuck in a musical rut?
Flipping through a radio dial is just one way to sample more music styles.
Talk with friends, family members, neighbors and acquaintances about their favorite songs and musical genres. Maybe Uncle Fred will offer to spin some vintage vinyl or your Grandma will pump out a tune on the accordion.
With internet access you can easily search for recordings of the different styles mentioned in "The Cricket in Times Square," including operatic arias and South American rumbas.
You can even find a recording of Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald from 1934, so the kids can sing along just like Harry Cat with, "When I'm calling youuuuuuuu."
If you have a smart speaker, calling up tunes may be as easy as saying something like "Alexa, play the 'Blue Danube' waltz."
To prepare young readers for Thursday's chapter, listen to "Come Back to Sorrento," or in Italian, "Torna a Surriento," and the Grand March from the opera "Aida."
