If you follow the reading calendar for the One Book Blitz and took a break over the weekend, start today by asking your young reader to recall what has happened so far.
The child can imagine telling the story to someone who hasn't read the book.
With the end of today's chapter, "Fame," kids can imagine what will happen next. Ask what they think Chester will do, or what they would like to happen.
As you finish the final two chapters together, you will see whether the prediction is right.
