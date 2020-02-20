The last chapter on the reading calendar for the One Book Blitz this week is "Mr. Smedley" and ends with that character writing a letter.
Smedley writes to the music editor of "The New York Times" and the people of New York.
Grab sheets of paper along with pencils or pens and write a letter or two along with your young reader.
You could thank a coach, recommend a favorite book to a teacher, share the latest family news with someone away at college, send Grandma a list of favorite memories with her or even write to the editor of The Daily Times with your opinion about the One Book Blitz.
Talk about each part of a letter as you write:
1. Date
2. Greeting, which can be more than "Dear" or "Hello," such as "To the best aunt ever"
3. Body, the main message
4. Closing, such as "Thank you," and
5. Name
Find an envelope and stamp to pop it in a mailbox, hand deliver the message or snap a photo and send the image to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.