Police charged one suspect with the December burglary of a car wash in Maryville on Saturday, Jan. 14. Freddie Gene Tucker, 30, Kentucky, is alleged to have forced his way into the business through a garage door and taken a safe containing over $2,900 in cash.
Law enforcement is still looking for one other individual in connection with the incident.
Maryville Police officers responded Dec. 4 to a report of a burglary at Pure Magic Car Wash, 1708 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. According to a police report, officers were informed two unknown men had left the building in a beige SUV.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said officers found the garage door had been forced open. Someone had also cut the lock off the office door and forced it open as well. Officers said the office had been “rummaged through, with multiple electronic spread throughout the floor.”
An employee told officers the company safe — worth $500 — was missing from a cabinet along with the $2,939 inside.
Crisp said officers were able to identify Tucker as one of the men seen leaving the business and obtained warrants on him for burglary and theft. Maryville investigators are still searching for another person involved in the burglary.
“The investigation is ongoing, and we expect additional charges on another individual soon,” he said.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies served the warrants on Tucker while at the Blount County Justice Center. He was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with theft and three counts of burglary. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
