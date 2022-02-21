Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash with one fatality around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Alcoa Highway north of Topside Road.
According to a release from the city of Alcoa, a large SUV hit a gasoline tanker truck and then flipped several times.
The driver of the gasoline truck was uninjured. APD and AFD reported the driver of the SUV was deceased when they arrived at the scene.
Alcoa did not release names, genders or ages of either driver. The investigation is ongoing.
