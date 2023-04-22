A Seymour man was charged with vehicular homicide Friday morning, April 21 after a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sevierville Road. Gregory Austin Rayburn, 35, Jerry Street, was allegedly intoxicated when he struck and killed Robert Anderson, 30.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a crash on Sevierville Road near Hinkle Road. According to a reconstruction by troopers, Anderson was riding his Kawasaki E2J south on Sevierville Road when Rayburn turned left onto the road in his Nissan Titan, causing an angled collision. Anderson was later pronounced dead.
The emergency response at the scene closed Sevierville Road, according to an announcement posted to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Troopers processed and investigated the scene of the crash while deputies aided in traffic control. BCSO later announced the road was reopened at 10:35 a.m.
Rayburn, who was uninjured, was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
State law prevents THP from releasing Anderson’s city of residence on its preliminary crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.