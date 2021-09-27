One man is dead and a woman critically injured after a early morning shooting Saturday at an Alcoa, the Alcoa Police Department said in a press release.
The man was found deceased inside a residence on East Lincoln Road around 2:19 a.m. Sept. 25 and a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen. According to a report, a juvenile witness stated that the man shot the woman "multiple times" before turning the gun on himself.
The press release from APD confirms that the man was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she underwent surgery. She is in critical, but stable condition.
There were two juveniles inside the residence at the time but they were unharmed.
