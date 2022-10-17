A shooting at a nightclub on Alcoa Highway killed one person and injured two others early Sunday morning, Oct. 16. Officers believe the shooting was the result of an altercation which began inside the establishment and escalated.
Knoxville Police officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at El Pulpo Loco, 2909 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, where they found two gunshot victims at the scene. According to a release from KPD, Pablo Roberto Nunez Acosta, 32, Louisville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Joel Canales, 28, Knoxville, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.” He remains in critical condition.
A third victim, Anderson Sanchez, 21, Knoxville, arrived at an unnamed area hospital during the process of the investigation, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KPD has not announced any arrests in connection with the incident thus far. Alcoa Police officers and Blount County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in a traffic stop conducted on potential suspects on Alcoa Highway, but no weapon was found inside the vehicle and witnesses of the shooting did not identify any of the occupants.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 to submit an anonymous tip.
