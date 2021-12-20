The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at a Friendsville mobile home Monday night, Dec. 20, in which a body was discovered.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department received a call at 6:10 p.m., and when firefighters arrived at the single-wide mobile home on Hamil Road five minutes later, "The fire was coming out of the roof," Assistant Chief Steve Hargis said.
"Somebody didn't make it out," he said.
At least 18 Friendsville firefighters responded to the scene, and Greenback provided automatic aid for the structure fire with three trucks and 12 firefighters, Hargis said.
No further details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.