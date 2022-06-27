Like a seagoing vessel, The Daily Times building has weathered storms both punishing and sparing.
Former Editor Frank “Buzz” Trexler recalls a day lightning struck a nearby building and burned out keyboards throughout the facility (the receptionists at the front desk swore their hair stood on end), and Lesli Bales-Sherrod, who covered county government from 2005-06 and city government from 2015-18, was recently reminded via Facebook Memories of a particularly vexing night on June 19, 2015.
“It’s 12:30 a.m., and there are 10 journalists — reporters, editors, photographers, graphic designers — still here at The Daily Times, working hard in the aftermath of three power outages that already have put us an hour past deadline,” she wrote at the time.
“Was that the night we used (former Assistant Managing Editor) Amanda Greever’s lightsaber to keep from bumping into things in the dark?” she adds. “I don’t know. I definitely weathered more than one storm in that newsroom, literally and metaphorically.”
Say this for newsrooms, particularly The Daily Times: reporters and editors are a quirky and unusual bunch, and we collect trinkets, baubles, gewgaws, gimcracks and other novelties that serve as both curiosities and mementos. As the paper’s long-time entertainment editor, I received a number of, shall we say, interesting promotional items, from a realistic-looking severed finger in its own coffin from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! In Gatlinburg to a plastic skeleton that used to hang in one of the narrow bay windows facing Harper Avenue. (Former Publisher Carl Esposito reluctantly asked me to remove it after it startled a passerby, and when I departed as a full-time writer in 2018, it was gifted to copy editor Margaret Chwat Smollon.)
That same year, Life Editor Melanie Tucker wrote a personal column about a particular keepsake that sat on her own desk: A jar of sand from Omaha Beach, gifted to her by a now-deceased interview subject.
“Howard Endsley is one of thousands of people I have met in my almost 30 years as a writer for The Daily Times and one of my most memorable,” she wrote at the time. “His story was printed Aug. 12, 2002. The Army veteran and resident of Friendsville died at the age of 88 in 2010. I have kept that sand as a reminder of why I am here. I simply love to tell their stories.”
In recent years, advent of the term “fake news” has driven a rift between the public and journalists, not all of it unwarranted, but in all of my years associated with The Daily Times and the colorful cast of characters who have called it home, their calling … the reason they show up to work every day, even in a time where suspicion has replaced respect after they introduce themselves around the community … has been just that: the telling of stories, of this place and these people.
Along the way, we’ve striven to understand this community with an intimacy bordering on fervor, not out of a desire to control or drive an agenda, but to pass along that understanding to those who read this publication. No better example was set than that of long-time former Editor Dean Stone, his son, Neal, remembers.
“Dad served on the Maryville Utilities Board as a director, but he didn’t just go to the meetings,” Neal says. “He wanted to learn how the water system worked, how the sewer system worked, how the electrical system worked … how it all functioned. He wanted to know partially for the newspaper, but also so he could write more knowledgeably about anything concerning those things, because he knew that’s what Blount County needed.”
And along the way, that knowledge occasionally came in handy when the building, and the operation it contained, needed a little help to keep going. State Rep. Jerome Moon, who served as president and publisher of The Daily Times from 1984-89, recalled a particularly brutal winter day — Jan. 21, 1985 — when East Tennessee, at 24 degrees below zero, was the coldest place in the country. The satellite dish on the roof stopped receiving wire copy from The Associated Press, and stopped transmitting the audio feed from WGAP-AM and a couple of other radio stations to which it was contracted at the time, Moon recalled.
“It was a Saturday, and I had to go up there because there wasn’t anybody else, and we were so sure it was snow buildup that we thought we could sweep out that dish and it would work,” Moon says. “Well, it didn’t, and when I called the engineer and he asked what the temperature was and I told him, he told me to wrap the box below the dish in black plastic garbage bags to warm it up until it started working again, and by gosh, that’s what happened.”
By hook, crook and innovation
That, in a nutshell, is a summation of life as a small-town journalist, but particularly life at 307 E. Harper Ave. Trexler remembers pushing up old drop ceiling panels with the late Mark White to string “Apple Talk” cable through the building in the early days of transition to computer technology … Jessica Stith Belitz, now with Blount Partnership, recalls as a newcomer to Blount County and the paper’s crime reporter in 2005 “trailing my finger across the large county maps on the walls, trying to find the location of a crash or crime scene before the days of GPS and Google Maps” … Stone can close his eyes and see his younger self snatching Associated Press copy off of the ticker in the hallway and bringing it to his father.
“The Daily Times may not have had the best equipment or the best carpet or, Lord knows, the best ceiling, but it certainly had the best group of journalists I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Bales-Sherrod says. “Larry Aldridge, Frank Trexler and Bob Norris led our motley crew of characters in the years I worked there — with Dean Stone sauntering in on his own schedule — and even when the stress was high, there is still no place I would rather be.”
That attitude, that camaraderie, sustained us throughout the many changes the paper (and the building) itself endured over the years. After family ownership by Tutt Bradford, Moon’s father-in-law, passed to Persis Corp. in 1989, the company was sold five years later to Horvitz Newspapers. In 2010, Jones Media Inc., headquartered in Greeneville, bought the paper, and in 2017, the current owners, Adams Publishing Group, absorbed The Daily Times along with other Jones properties.
Those of us who worked through those times certainly respected the chain of command, but we never lost sight of the fact that we answered to a higher authority as well: the people of Blount County, to whom most of us felt and continue to feel a sense of servitude.
Make no mistake: As Daily Times journalists, that service isn’t something most of us undertake to garner prestige. Lord knows there’s no monetary glory in the profession, and as writers who chronicle everything from tragic accidents to judicial mischief to government corruption to a pumpkin that grows into an eerie likeness of Dolly Parton’s face way out on some farm beyond 13 Curves, we’re greeted with everything from threats of violence to grudging acknowledgment to outright orders to vacate the environs post-haste.
But along the way, the stories we tell resonate. They mean something. And they form lifelong connections. No one is more appreciative of that than Tillman Crane, a Maryville College graduate and professional photographer living in Maine who was the first full-time photojournalist hired by The Daily Times in 1978. His days as a print photographer are long past, but the memories and the relationships still linger.
“I walked in and loved the smell of ink and paper,” he says. “I was actually hired to shoot color, because the Times was one of the first 100 newspapers in the country to run color on a daily basis. I had to create 10 color images a week for the front page and the second front page (B-1, as it’s known today). Sometimes it was news, but more times than not, it was planned, and Dean Stone was a terrific man and a good mentor.
“The Daily Times gave me an incredible opportunity to get to know people in the area, and at the time it was a welcome calling card. I could virtually go anywhere in the county and say I was from The Daily Times, and I would be welcomed. (Former owner) Tutt Bradford and Dean Stone had built a phenomenal reputation in the community, and anything I do today comes out of those years.”
He returns to East Tennessee on occasion, most recently in April, when he taught a photography workshop in Townsend and stayed at the Highland Manor Inn. In talking with Sandy Headrick, who co-owns Highland Manor with her husband, Don, they came to the realization that as a Daily Times photographer in 1982, Crane had photographed the inn’s grand opening.
“The Times had a real good pulse on the community, and Tutt Bradford had a real eye for what he thought was best for the community,” he says. “Yes, it was a business, but I think the whole family, Tutt and (former Managing Editor) Nancy (Cain) and Jerome, felt a huge responsibility for the community, to serve the community, and to advocate for what they thought was best for the community.”
And the community responded in kind. In 1990, The Daily Times changed to a morning publication, but prior to that, Moon points out, its afternoon run was timed to coincide with the blow of the whistle at the ALCOA plant. It was commonplace, Tucker remembers, for the lobby to fill with people at noon, waiting for the paper to come off the press and deliver them the news.
“(It) went to press at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday,” Trexler says. “It may have been on day two or day three (after his arrival) that I noticed a crowd was slowly gathering in the lobby. ‘Why are all of these people here?’ I asked Phyllis Cable. She looked at me as if I had asked why the sun came up each day. ‘They’re waiting on the papers to come up.’
“These were not carriers waiting to pack up their bundles for delivery, these were readers. From their dress, they seemed to be from all walks of life. I had worked at three other newspapers and never had I observed such a scene as this on a daily basis.”
So long ... but not farewell
This week, The Daily Times will leave downtown Maryville for the first time in its history. It’s bittersweet, of course, because while it operated out of other locations for more than a half-century after its founding, its heart has long beat strong at 307 E. Harper Ave. Each of us who committed our time, our words and ourselves to that building will have a different memory that remains our most treasured — mine will always be Aug. 21, 2017, lying on my back on the baking flat black roof, staring up at a total solar eclipse that plunged Maryville into an eerie golden twilight for more than 90 seconds — and each of us will feel a pang of melancholy when the bulldozers finally push the building over.
But it’s time. In November 2017, a portion of the roof collapsed onto my desk (I wasn’t sitting there at the time), the first sign that the bones of the old place had grown brittle. (A similar collapse earlier this year dumped more debris onto the newsroom floor.) In a piece about his downtown plans earlier this year, developer Randy Massey, whose venture Stock Creek Properties purchased the Times building earlier this year for $2.2 million, acknowledged the history of 307 E. Harper Ave. but also the practicality of its demolition.
“Some of the downtown buildings have not been taken care of, and they’re going to be tough to save because of new seismic regulations and rules in the 2018 building codes,” he said. “I hope people are ready for some of them to come down — like The Daily Times building. You can love it all you want, but I can’t save that one. Will some people be angry? Yes sir. But the majority of people, after we build something new there, will probably say, ‘This is so much better.’”
And that attitude, current Publisher Bryan Sandmeier adds, extends to the paper’s relocation.
“It’s a financial decision at the end of the day, but I will tell you this. The first time we took the staff through the old Harrison building, it was in dire need of some help, too,” he says. “Now that it’s been done, and that building has been renovated, it’s like moving into a new building. Teresa (Gresham), who’s been here for years and works the front desk, was not a happy camper when she found out that we were selling the building and moving to the new location.
“Now that she’s been over there for three days, she doesn’t want to come back! She said, ‘It’s a different shape, but it feels like The Daily Times,’ and it does. The outside is stucco with the same color paint, and the staff is going to feel really good about going into work. That’s something I’m proud of.”
Change is always difficult to accept, however: Tucker recalls how so many readers were incensed when The Daily Times moved from an afternoon to a morning publication, but it’s not the first major change, and it likely won’t be the last. What matters most is that while The Daily Times is indelibly tied to 307 E. Harper Ave. … it’s so much more than just a building.
It always has been, and it always will be.
“I’m a newspaper guy, but part of this move is to position us to tackle the things we have to do if we want to survive, and part of that is putting our resources into more digital things,” Sandmeier adds. “If we don’t gradually move toward a more electronic product, we’re going to be left behind, and with gas prices going up, there’s going to come a time where our carriers literally won’t be able to afford to deliver newspapers.”
Stories, however, will find a way … and those who tell them will as well. Even his father, taciturn always and curmudgeonly on occasion, would have agreed, Stone says.
“There was a practical side of dad who would say, ‘Look, our press is gone, and we’ve got this whole empty building downstairs we can’t do anything with. This is what we’ve got to do,’” he says. “Dad always said that Carl (Esposito) was smart to make that deal with the Sentinel to move printing there to save money, and that says a lot.
“Is that building a big part of my family, a big part of downtown? Absolutely. They moved there in 1942, and dad showed up a few years later. But it’s an evolving world. The Daily Times was and still is the paper of record, but in reality, it’s a living history book. It’s a way of recording things that in 50 or 100 years, people are going to go back and look at and realize The Daily Times is telling the story of Blount County, just like it always has.”
