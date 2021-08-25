A search warrant in the home of two Maryville residents led law enforcement to a half-pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms, an incident report states.
The residents on Warbler Way — Jason Henry Vilchez, 29, and Ashley Briann French, 23 — were arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and sold.
Vilchez also was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was released on a $15,000 bond 12 hours after his arrest, pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
French was released at the same time on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The search warrant that led to the arrest was “the result of multiple buys investigators made over the last few weeks that led them to French and Vilchez and the residence they share on Warbler Way,” said Marian O’Briant, public information officer at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
She also said three toddler-aged and even younger children were living at the residence and placed with relatives after the arrest of French and Vilchez.
