It wasn’t exactly polar, but dozens of locals took a plunge into Townsend’s river waters this weekend to celebrate the new year.
The 2022 Polar Bear Plunge, an annual event in which participants jump into a natural body of water on New Year’s Day, took place Saturday at the Townsend WYE area. While the ideal Polar Bear Plunge features cold water in wintry conditions, this year’s group got a reprieve because of the warm weather, though some still cried out about the cold once they entered the water.
Coordinators have held the event locally for around 18 years, co-organizer Phillip Colclough told The Daily Times. The idea came from a friend who moved to the area from Vermont and knew of other Polar Bear Plunges.
“There’s a lot of tradition around washing off the old and starting anew,” Colclough said. “What better way to do it than jump in the river in January?”
Colclough, who is 51-years-old and works as the director of animal care, conservation and education at Zoo Knoxville, started the local Polar Bear Plunge with that friend. They began with a group of about six people, but it’s since grown exponentially.
He estimated around 80 people participated Saturday.
“It really is just a cool tradition with a bunch of people,” Colclough said. “It’s just a bunch of friends, family.”
The local Polar Bear Plunge wasn’t held in its usual state last year due to COVID-19, but Colclough still had a small one with his family, put together a virtual edition and started a Facebook group for the event.
The water for this year’s plunge was expected to be around 53 degrees, a stark contrast to the group’s coldest year, when the water was 33 degrees and surrounding weather was a chilly 13 degrees. That’s nothing for those who observe the Polar Bear Plunge in northern areas, though.
“People up north will break holes in ice and jump in,” Colclough said.
Bill Drake, a Maryville-based dentist, had already participated in the Polar Bear Plunge four times when he stepped into the water Saturday. He said he does it because of a motivation to find exciting things to do in his life, and plunging into the cold water is tough but gives a sense of accomplishment, though this year’s edition wasn’t nearly as brutal.
“It’s too warm to do it, but we’re going to do it anyway,” Drake said prior to the event’s start.
Sophia Etienne, a Knoxville resident, has taken part in the Polar Bear Plunge for six years as a way to start the new year right. This was one of the easier ones, as she recalled three years ago when her hair froze due to the icy conditions.
“It’s a shock to the system,” Etienne said.
Colclough, a Texas native who has lived locally since he was 10-years-old, loves both continuing traditions and bringing people together by taking them out of their comfort zones. That makes the Polar Bear Plunge the perfect endeavor each year.
“I’ve kind of been known for doing crazy things my whole life honestly,” Colclough said. “I love getting other people to do crazy things with me that they might not normally do ... It’s really fun to see people come out of their comfort zone and it’s really cool to get to know other people.
“The 15 minutes that we’re there is like one the biggest parties ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.