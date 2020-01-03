A monthlong multi-jurisdictional countywide alcohol compliance check was conducted in December and out of 22 retailers only one was cited.
Puleo’s Grille, 352 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa, was was cited for selling alcohol to individuals under the age of 21, according to a press release from The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO, Blount County District Attorney General’s Office, Maryville Police, Alcoa Police, and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force worked together as part of the Be Aware Blount in an effort to reduce underage drinking.
“The majority of our alcohol retailers are concerned about underage alcohol purchases, and are properly ID’ing their customers. We are proud of the large majority of the retailers who passed this year’s compliance check, and appreciate their dedication and efforts to prevent underage alcohol use,” Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.