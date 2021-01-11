The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the 2021 MLK Day Celebration, but Blount Countians will have opportunities to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy during the weekend of Jan. 16-18.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration and march in Blount County both have been canceled, but a virtual program will be shared online to include an announcement of the MLK Scholarship winner by representatives of DENSO and a reading of the winning essay by the scholarship recipient. Adriel McCord, co-chair of the MLK Celebration Planning Committee, will provide closing remarks.
The video can be viewed Jan. 18 at facebook.com/mlkblount — the Blount County MLK Celebration Facebook page.
The committee previously announced plans for a march and an outdoor program at the Maryville Greenbelt.
“With the likelihood that social distancing would be an issue, the committee was concerned about the potential of a superspreader event,” explained Belinda Kenny, co-chair of the committee. “Due to the uptick in COVID cases and the governor’s Executive Order No. 70, limiting gatherings to 10 or less people, the committee felt it was in the best interest of the community to cancel the march.”
McCord and Kenny said the committee is hopeful for in-person celebrations in 2022.
“For almost 40 years, Blount County has supported a Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration that has grown in scope and participation and become a much-anticipated event in the life of this community,” Kenny said. “Since 1982, Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Weekend in Blount County has brought prominent speakers and performers to our celebrations, introduced new issues and perspectives to attendees, and brought people together in important and inspiring ways.
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 weekend celebration cannot include the events our community looks forward to attending every year, but we do plan to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy with a program that prioritizes the health and safety of participants,” she continued. “We appreciate the community’s support and look forward to announcing plans for future MLK Weekend Celebrations and, possibly, Junteenth observances.”
The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP Chapter will celebrate the life and legacy of King with an education forum and children/youth program, both held over the Zoom video conferencing platform on Saturday, Jan. 16, with advanced registration required. Details are in our Life section, 9A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.