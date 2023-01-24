Blount County Parks & Recreation is using the internet to drive community engagement. Last year, it recorded a jump in participation, both with clicks online and in programs.
Website users increased 13% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to statistics compiled for a recent Parks & Recreation commission meeting. People clicked on the website about 38,600 times and navigated to one of the properties 59,000 times.
Parks Executive Director Joe Huff said clicks on the website can be misleading because of instances like relatives of a youth searching sports’ schedules, but the count is growing.
Programs have noticeably gained more participation over the last two years, Huff said. Youth basketball has 70 to 100 more participants compared to last year, and youth soccer has similar increases.
Parks program coordinator Will Hubbs said he doesn’t think the increase in participation is due fully to county-wide growth. Social media and online presence from Parks & Recreation has increased.
Search engines like Google offer tools to help people reach businesses by providing directions and a brief synopsis — operating hours, phone number, website link or other details a business opts to provide.
Learning to optimize an online presence was somewhat accidental. When Hubbs started working for the department in 2017, he said he noticed a phone number listed for a park was incorrect and from out of the area.
He continued fixing inaccuracies, claimed Blount County Parks & Recreation as a business and then connected each park’s property as part of the online business network.
If someone in Blount County searches “pickleball courts near me,” the two in Blount County will appear first. If those two properties hadn’t been identified as pickleball courts online, they wouldn’t have appeared in the search and someone may have driven out of the county to do an activity found locally.
Google also helps businesses by providing statistics based on clicks.
Hubbs compiles information on clicks to the parks & rec website from a Google search page and how many times people navigate to one of the properties using Google Maps.
He said the service doesn’t cost extra, but it doesn’t keep all months on record. He uses a spreadsheet to keep statistics for each month; four to six months are kept online at a time and can pinpoint day-to-day clicks.
Hubbs said he can tell when parks & rec has hosted a special event by increases in navigation to particular places. During November and December with several holiday events, statistics note the website was clicked on nearly 2,400 times and the map function directed someone to a parks & rec associated property or event 5,250 times.
