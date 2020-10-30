Online sports betting in Tennessee will become legal on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:01 a.m. Central Standard Time.
Authorized licensees can begin taking wagers at that time. Customers must be at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed. There are four online betting operators that have met, or are close to meeting, all requirements, the Tennessee Education Lottery said Friday in a press release.
Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. The lottery agency is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.