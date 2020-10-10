The dreams of multiple visionaries became reality Saturday as their respective businesses and heartfelt projects officially opened.
Brothers Jason and Michael Suttles held grand openings for their respective businesses, both located at 105 North Court St., Maryville.
Jason, the youngest sibling, owns Elite Cleaning, a residential and commercial cleaning company, while Michael, the eldest, owns Cutting Edge Appliance Repair, with which he hopes to keep alive what “seems to be a bit of a dying trade.”
And they’re not the only family tie to North Court Street. Middle brother Cody Suttles works in the office and helped mightily in the building’s remodeling.
After finding the building, Michael “fell in love with the architecture,” and bought it on a “really good deal.” That opened up an avenue for the brothers to share the space for both their respective businesses.
“When (Michael) told me that he was opening his own business and told me he had the building, (I) kind of floated the idea of running a business together … the customers that he brings in can help bring in customers for me and vice versa,” Jason said.
Elite Cleaning and Cutting Edge Repair’s grand openings Saturday were somewhat hampered by rain, as some festivities had to be moved inside to avoid the adverse weather. But Jason and Michael still offered refreshments and a free viewing of Tennessee football’s 3:30 p.m. game at Georgia.
Now, they hope to see their joint-businesses flourish in the heart of the city.
“I think we can feed off of each other,” Michael said. “And grow each other’s companies together.”
New TPM gym donated by former addict
Just 10 minutes down the road, True Purpose Ministries, 2628 Morganton Road, Maryville, unveiled its new gym, the brainchild of designer and donor Tim Williamson.
True Purpose Ministries is a long-term addiction recovery program with an emphasis in faith, with offerings including a 12-month men’s residential discipleship program. It works to help people struggling with substance abuse find sobriety through “a Jesus Christ-centered, residential program that offers hope, healing, education and life skills,” its website states.
Williamson was inspired to create the ministries’ new gym because of his own journey through drug addiction and recovery. A Blount County native and successful businessman, he “lost everything” due to an addiction to oxycontin, a drug he first started using in order to relax.
Williamson said he lost millions of dollars, his company, five homes, cars and friends to his addiction before he finally recovered after going to “somewhere between a dozen to 20 treatment facilities.”
“It literally went from living ocean-front to almost sleeping on the beach,” Williamson said. “Having luxury cars to not having enough money to take a bus.”
After discovering a community-styled program in Atlanta, Georgia, for recovering addicts after they left treatment, he restored its fitness center and focused on a new project: the gym at True Purpose Ministries.
The new gym, dubbed “Tim’s Gym,” features equipment donated through Williamson’s fitness company. High-quality treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, dumbbells, benches and more are included, with Williamson estimating the total value of the equipment between $20,000-$25,000.
Williamson, along with True Purpose Ministries Founder/Executive Director Jeremy Graham, announced the new gym to program residents Saturday before taking them on a walk across the campus to show it to them in person.
“The biggest thing that I really want to help inspire is the notion that it’s really not what happens to you with addiction, but how you respond to what happens to you,” Williamson said. “Because some people get down and they can never get over the guilt and the shame of what they’ve done … when you get clean, if you respond with a way of helping others, you begin to heal and you begin to be made whole again.”
