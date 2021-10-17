During October, the Tennessee Department of Corrections mandates that registered sex offenders can’t participate in Halloween, attempting to keep young trick-or-treaters safe, according to a release from TDOC.
The initiative surrounding Halloween is called “Operation Blackout.”
According to the release, sex offenders are not allowed to put Halloween decorations up, attend public Halloween or fall events, give out candy or turn on their porch light on Halloween night.
Additionally, TDOC parole officers will be visiting sex offenders’ homes unannounced during October. They will also be patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night to make sure offenders are following the additional conditions.
The release listed several tips for guardians to follow for child safety on Halloween. They are: stay with the child or know where they’re going, check the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry and report suspicious activity, sight of a registered sex offender at any Halloween event or decorations put up at a known offender’s residence.
Last year, 84 teams of TDOC parole officers went to the homes of 842 high-risk sex offenders in Tennessee on Halloween night, a TDOC release from last October stated. By 9 p.m. that night, they had visited 651 of the homes and found that all but about 5 offenders were complying with the conditions.
During October 2020, last year’s release adds, the compliance checks throughout the month resulted in the arrest of seven sex offenders. One was a charge of possession of meth and six were charges of weapon possession.
“While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”
