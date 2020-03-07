For many people, the opportunity to work outdoors, away from the shackles of a desk job while enjoying the fresh air, seems like an ideal situation. In East Tennessee, an area surrounded by scenic beauty, that scenario can offer added allure.
There’s also a good variety of tourist-based positions available in these parts, given the fact that the Smoky Mountains rank as one of the nation’s most popular destinations. As a result, guides are needed for horseback riding, nature walks, shuttle busing, all-terrain vehicle excursions, whitewater river rafting and other activities that involve helping visitors to get a firsthand glimpse at nature’s attractions.
Requirements for these positions vary depending on the activity, but in most cases, specific skills, experience, physical dexterity, and the ability to lead and interact with groups of varying sizes are a prime consideration. Camp counselors and event organizers are also often in demand, with similar skill sets required.
In many cases, the businesses involved look for unpaid or low-paid volunteers rather than individuals hoping for a sustainable income. The ability to spend one’s days outdoors is often all the lure needed.
Jay Clark, a biology professor who teaches a course in the natural history of Southern Appalachia at Maryville College, said he always took great joy in being able to work in the wild. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a masters degree, he spent many years putting his education to work as a research associate. He trapped and tagged bears to track their movements and study their habits in the wild.
“I grew up hunting, fishing, hiking and backpacking,” Clark said. “When I found I had the potential to make a career working in the outdoors, it made me realize how important it is to manage our natural resources.”
To be sure, those seeking employment as wildlife specialists and environmental experts must undertake extensive studies in those areas. Specialized degrees are required for each of those particular fields. Biology, wildlife management, fisheries, outdoor studies, chemistry, and forestry are among the required degrees for any technical position involving oversight of natural resources.
Clark suggested that for those who don’t have the time, desire or financial resources to return to school to earn their degree, there are volunteer positions and private employment possibilities in the tourism sector. The park service also hires rangers that have law enforcement experience.
Arborists also enjoy the advantage of working outdoors. They manage and maintain the health of trees and shrubs while also ensuring they find a fit within the environment. Unlike landscapers who simply trim trees for practical purposes, an arborist must have both the knowledge and practical skills necessary to know how to sustain their growth and development in their natural environs.
A Certified Arborist must have at least three years of documented and verified experience, and be able to pass a rigorous written test from the International Society of Agriculture. Other designations include Municipal Specialist, Utility Specialist and Board Certified Master Arborist (BCMA). College-based training qualifies a candidate for a Qualified Arborist certificate which can then be used to partially qualify for a Certified Arborist certificate.
Other outdoor opportunities await in agriculture and landscaping, but there again, each area requires specific skills. For example, Pat Beasley, co-owner of Beasley Landscape Architects, noted that there’s a significant difference between a landscaper and an actual landscape architect. The latter requires studies in soil and plant science, ecology, engineering, and landscape art, as well as the ability to pass a series of six tests over a two year period. Beasley himself earned a five-year degree from his alma mater, the University of Georgia.
“Nature and the outdoors are important to the health of the human race,” Beasley said when asked why relishes his work. “We need plants to ensure a fresh supply of oxygen and provide filters for our air and water. They’re a valuable component when it comes to sustaining the environment.”
Aside from that scientific scenario, Beasley has other reasons why he enjoys his profession.
“I love the connection with nature,” he said. “We need that bond more than ever in this day and age. We often get so consumed with technology that we forget that nature has provide us with a real world out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.