As a new year begins, two Blount County pastors shared their thoughts on what they believe we can expect from a faith perspective in 2022.
Both Greg Long, pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Maryville, and Don Jones, pastor at Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, Maryville, acknowledged that COVID-19 has played a big role in how services have evolved in 2020 and 2021. Like most faith communities, they have relied on live-streaming to share their messages during mandated closures and have continued the practice for those who are uncomfortable about public gatherings ever since. Live streams will continue in 2022.
People are slowly beginning to fill the churches again, but precautions are still being taken to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Long said, “We’ve had folks that, ever since we opened back up last year, that have been at church almost every Sunday but they have worn a mask every Sunday.” Wearing a mask is not currently mandated at Pleasant Grove.
Greatest hope
Events such as funeral services have changed, as well. “At one funeral, everyone except me had a mask on,” Long said. “This was at a funeral home, not at the church. I was the only speaker, and I was on stage behind the body. But everybody that was at the service was wearing a mask, and that was really different for me.” On the other hand, at the recent celebration of life service for Long’s mother, held at the church, he said, “About 95% of the people there did not have a mask on. So, it’s changed a lot.”
As for the upcoming New Year, Long said, “The greatest hope that I could give anyone, is that, even in a world of chaos and uncertainty and pandemic, however you want to refer to it, is that God is still in control, Jesus Christ is still alive, and our only hope is in a real relationship with a risen savior. He’s the one that even in the midst of chaos can give you peace. He’s the one in the struggles of our weakness that can give you strength.”
New priorities
Jones said that while each year has its own challenges, he sees a continued focus on the gospel in the upcoming year.
“We’re always focusing on the gospel,” he said. “For next year, in particular, we are looking, hopefully, at these things that we’ve been going through to ease up where we can be able to do more, reach out more and be able to welcome more. These are the things we always want to do as congregations and as Christians.”
Jones said he finds hope for the New Year in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, quoting verse 1, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.”
“I think 2022 is going to be a time for people to realize that they are never going to have the lives they had from two years ago again; that the lives we can have now will be better because we’ve learned about so many more things that are important; that the things we thought were so important in 2019 really are not,” he said. “I think what we’re looking at in 2022 is that people are going to have a new sense of what’s important to them, and one of those important matters is that they grow spiritually and learn more about love.”
