Law enforcement seized over $770,000 dollars from Oscar Cruz Ramirez, Gustavo Cruz Ramirez and Jose Manuel Macias Reza last December, as part of a joint investigation into drug trafficking in Knox County.
All three men were indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 5 on charges of conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine. Gustavo and Oscar Cruz were also indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of a substance containing heroin.
The indictments come over a year after the joint investigation, which includes agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), was launched in October 2020.
In the days before law enforcement conducted the seizures, DEA agents monitored both Oscar and Gustavo Cruz’ movements, as well as their phones.
On Dec. 20, law enforcement reportedly intercepted a phone call between Oscar and Gustavo Cruz. They are alleged to have discussed pricing for a shipment of cocaine that they expected to arrive that evening. Oscar Cruz also reportedly used the phone conversation to tell Gustavo Cruz to leave part of the shipment at a house on Schubert Road and to bring the rest to a location on East Inskip Drive.
That night, before the shipment was set to arrive, DEA agents reported that a driver operating a tractor trailer pulled into the south parking lot of the East Inskip location. Gustavo Cruz pulled into the opposite end of the lot minutes later, briefly entered the building and drove to the south end of the parking lot.
Agents report that Cruz stopped momentarily by the tractor trailer before continuing to Schubert Road. Cruz is alleged to have entered the residence there briefly and then returned to his vehicle.
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on the driver of the tractor trailer, Jose Manuel Macias Reza, minutes later. During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a duffle-bag containing $200,000 to $300,000. Reza is reported to have told law enforcement that he brought the cocaine from El Paso, Texas on orders from a drug trafficker there.
Searches of the East Inskip location and the house on Schubert Road, conducted as a result, allegedly led to the discovery of 11 kilograms of heroin, 49 kilograms of cocaine, 30 kilograms of marijuana and over $700,000.
After their arrests, the three defendants appeared in the US District Court, Eastern District at Tennessee, Knoxville for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4., one day ahead of their indictment.
