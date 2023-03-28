Smith & Wesson’s investment in Blount County isn’t single-sided. Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa will collectively budget $8.4 million to install infrastructure as part of the gunmaker’s contract to settle their headquarters in the county.
President/CEO of the Blount Partnership Bryan Daniels said infrastructure includes utility lines for water, sewage and gas, as well as a greenway connection. The water line is already complete, the sewer line over three-quarters complete and the gas line about halfway. The greenway is still working through engineering design.
Most of the $8.4 million in funding fell into the current budget year or will fall into the upcoming budget year, Daniels said. Some may carry over into the following budget year, 2024/2025.
Alcoa city manager Mark Johnson explained during a briefing with the Board of Commissioners last Friday, March 24, the two cities and county reimburse the Industrial Development Board of Blount County for infrastructure costs. It’s a 30-30-40 percent split, with the county responsible for the largest share.
In total, Alcoa will contribute about $2.5 million, but Johnson said their immediate responsibility is approximately $1.1 million. The greenway alone is estimated to cost over $3 million — tying with sewer lines for the most expensive piece of infrastructure.
Public information officer Emily Assenmacher said in an email to The Daily Times on Tuesday that no funds have been budgeted by the city yet. Alcoa is expecting to prepare a budget amendment for the current fiscal year and make another request for Smith & Wesson funding the next fiscal year.
The city of Maryville budgeted $1.7 million in the current year, according to finance director Sherri Phillips. That contributed to water, sewer and natural gas lines, as well as engineering costs for the greenway.
For the upcoming budget, Phillips said in an email that the request for Maryville is $528,300 to help with more greenway engineering and then construction costs.
Information from the Blount County finance director emailed to The Daily Times stated the county appropriated $2.14 million in the current fiscal year for the three utility lines and greenway engineering. The upcoming request for the next fiscal year will be $1.3 million for remaining greenway work.
Routing
Connecting to the greater greenway system from Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters off Proffitt Springs Road will be the last piece of infrastructure completed. Partnership CEO/President Daniels said engineers are waiting to hear from the Federal Aviation Administration and Tennessee Department of Transportation before construction can begin because of how the greenway is routed.
One part of the greenway will also cross over CSX railway, but Daniels said CSX has already found a solution.
The 2.5-mile connection is planned to route along Louisville Road and other residential streets before ultimately joining greenway TDOT is building as part of improvements to Alcoa Highway.
Alcoa city manager Johnson presented two likely routes for the greenway in last Friday’s briefing. One paralleled closer to peoples’ personal property and the other closer to airport boundaries.
The Smith & Wesson property is over 200 acres surrounded mostly by land the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority owns.
Johnson said homeowners near the route of one section have asked the city to push the greenway farther from their property to keep more distance from everyone who will walk, run or bike it. Either way, he said a fence will need to go up to keep people off airport grounds and peoples’ backyards.
Local politicians and officials will meet and tour with Smith & Wesson administration in the middle of April.
Once fully built, facilities will have a manufacturing plant, gift shop/visitors center and office complex. Johnson said in the future, Smith & Wesson may have space to host demonstrations and competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.